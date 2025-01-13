Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.05
4.05
4.05
4.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.45
5.99
5.85
5.66
Net Worth
10.5
10.04
9.9
9.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0.86
1.38
0.62
1.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.36
11.42
10.52
10.84
Fixed Assets
10.35
10.87
11.39
11.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
0.15
-0.02
-1.49
-1.86
Inventories
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Inventory Days
6,383.9
Sundry Debtors
3.03
3.01
2.47
2.06
Debtor Days
65,754.26
Other Current Assets
0.19
0.11
0.09
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.13
-0.06
-0.1
Creditor Days
3,191.95
Other Current Liabilities
-3.16
-3.21
-4.19
-4.13
Cash
0.83
0.53
0.57
0.74
Total Assets
11.36
11.42
10.51
10.83
