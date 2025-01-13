iifl-logo-icon 1
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

87.32
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.05

4.05

4.05

4.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.45

5.99

5.85

5.66

Net Worth

10.5

10.04

9.9

9.71

Minority Interest

Debt

0.86

1.38

0.62

1.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.36

11.42

10.52

10.84

Fixed Assets

10.35

10.87

11.39

11.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.04

Networking Capital

0.15

-0.02

-1.49

-1.86

Inventories

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Inventory Days

6,383.9

Sundry Debtors

3.03

3.01

2.47

2.06

Debtor Days

65,754.26

Other Current Assets

0.19

0.11

0.09

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.13

-0.06

-0.1

Creditor Days

3,191.95

Other Current Liabilities

-3.16

-3.21

-4.19

-4.13

Cash

0.83

0.53

0.57

0.74

Total Assets

11.36

11.42

10.51

10.83

