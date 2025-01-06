Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.28
0
0.03
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.52
-0.56
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.58
-0.08
-0.08
Working capital
0.04
1.6
0.82
0.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
0.77
0.17
-0.24
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0
-0.12
7.03
Free cash flow
-0.29
0.77
0.05
6.78
Equity raised
10.69
11.28
11.44
11.52
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.7
2.8
1.56
0.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.1
14.86
13.05
19.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.