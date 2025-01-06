iifl-logo-icon 1
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79.11
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Subhash Silk Mills Ltd

Subhash Silk FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.28

0

0.03

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.52

-0.56

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.58

-0.08

-0.08

Working capital

0.04

1.6

0.82

0.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.16

0.77

0.17

-0.24

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0

-0.12

7.03

Free cash flow

-0.29

0.77

0.05

6.78

Equity raised

10.69

11.28

11.44

11.52

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.7

2.8

1.56

0.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.1

14.86

13.05

19.12

