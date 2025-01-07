Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0
0.05
0.01
yoy growth (%)
271.86
-94.78
382.66
-93.93
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
0
As % of sales
69.61
39.37
24.62
3.86
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.21
-0.18
-0.18
As % of sales
2,216.91
6,937.01
317.17
1,550.02
Other costs
-0.85
-1.05
-1
-0.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7,473.86
34,183.53
1,705.04
7,415.56
Operating profit
-1.1
-1.26
-1.14
-1.08
OPM
-9,660.39
-41,059.92
-1,946.83
-8,869.45
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.52
-0.56
-0.57
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.16
-0.06
0
Other income
2.33
2.24
1.78
1.69
Profit before tax
0.54
0.28
0
0.03
Taxes
-0.23
-0.58
-0.08
-0.08
Tax rate
-43.48
-204.73
-1,692.28
-221.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
-0.29
-0.08
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.31
-0.29
-0.08
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-204.19
263.77
85.94
-94.17
NPM
2,718.24
-9,701.7
-139.02
-360.88
