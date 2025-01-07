iifl-logo-icon 1
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80.69
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0

0.05

0.01

yoy growth (%)

271.86

-94.78

382.66

-93.93

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

69.61

39.37

24.62

3.86

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.21

-0.18

-0.18

As % of sales

2,216.91

6,937.01

317.17

1,550.02

Other costs

-0.85

-1.05

-1

-0.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7,473.86

34,183.53

1,705.04

7,415.56

Operating profit

-1.1

-1.26

-1.14

-1.08

OPM

-9,660.39

-41,059.92

-1,946.83

-8,869.45

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.52

-0.56

-0.57

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.16

-0.06

0

Other income

2.33

2.24

1.78

1.69

Profit before tax

0.54

0.28

0

0.03

Taxes

-0.23

-0.58

-0.08

-0.08

Tax rate

-43.48

-204.73

-1,692.28

-221.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.31

-0.29

-0.08

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.31

-0.29

-0.08

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-204.19

263.77

85.94

-94.17

NPM

2,718.24

-9,701.7

-139.02

-360.88

