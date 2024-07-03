Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹79.11
Prev. Close₹77.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.22
Day's High₹79.11
Day's Low₹79.11
52 Week's High₹77.56
52 Week's Low₹21.27
Book Value₹25.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.05
4.05
4.05
4.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.45
5.99
5.85
5.66
Net Worth
10.5
10.04
9.9
9.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0
0.05
0.01
yoy growth (%)
271.86
-94.78
382.66
-93.93
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
0
As % of sales
69.61
39.37
24.62
3.86
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.21
-0.18
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.28
0
0.03
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.52
-0.56
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.58
-0.08
-0.08
Working capital
0.04
1.6
0.82
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
271.86
-94.78
382.66
-93.93
Op profit growth
-12.5
9.94
5.94
-25.78
EBIT growth
57.3
549.61
85.27
-106.61
Net profit growth
-204.19
263.77
85.94
-94.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sumeet S Mehra
Managing Director
Dhiraj S Mehra
Non Executive Director
Nameeta S Mehra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paridhi Somani
Independent Director
Jay Narayan Naik
Independent Director
Kavisha Dinesh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Subhash Silk Mills Ltd
Summary
Subhash Silk Mills Limited (SSML) was founded as a Partnership Firm sometime in 1949 by Mr. Ved Prakash Mehra and his Bros. In November, 1970 the Firm was taken over by Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. The Company is one of the pioneers of textiles in the art-silk industry in India. On 4th August, 1988 the Company was deemed as a Public Limited Company and consequently came to be known as Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Subsequently on 5th October, 1994 it got converted into a Public Limited company, namely Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. The company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue (premium : Rs 40) in Mar.95 to expand grey cloth manufacturing facilities, shift the existing factory from Andheri, Mumbai, to Sajgaon in Khapoli, and to reduce the work force by offering a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to bring down the wage cost per metre. The total fund requirement was estimated at Rs 15.40 cr.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of fabrics and warehousing activities. It manufactures fashion fabrics, dress material and jacquards. It also manufactures shirts and ties and markets them under the brand name Cameo. It exports its products to the Gulf countries, mainly Saudi Arabia. The company is under lockout since 9th March, 1998.The Company ventured into the garment industry and is regularly supplying high quality garments for Corporates under the name Vastra Creations.
Read More
The Subhash Silk Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is ₹33.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is 0 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subhash Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is ₹21.27 and ₹77.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.83%, 3 Years at 41.46%, 1 Year at 176.01%, 6 Month at 231.59%, 3 Month at 210.24% and 1 Month at 152.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.