Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Share Price

79.11
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

79.11

Prev. Close

77.56

Turnover(Lac.)

1.22

Day's High

79.11

Day's Low

79.11

52 Week's High

77.56

52 Week's Low

21.27

Book Value

25.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.79%

Non-Promoter- 4.68%

Institutions: 4.68%

Non-Institutions: 23.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.05

4.05

4.05

4.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.45

5.99

5.85

5.66

Net Worth

10.5

10.04

9.9

9.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0

0.05

0.01

yoy growth (%)

271.86

-94.78

382.66

-93.93

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

69.61

39.37

24.62

3.86

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.21

-0.18

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.28

0

0.03

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.52

-0.56

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.58

-0.08

-0.08

Working capital

0.04

1.6

0.82

0.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

271.86

-94.78

382.66

-93.93

Op profit growth

-12.5

9.94

5.94

-25.78

EBIT growth

57.3

549.61

85.27

-106.61

Net profit growth

-204.19

263.77

85.94

-94.17

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Subhash Silk Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sumeet S Mehra

Managing Director

Dhiraj S Mehra

Non Executive Director

Nameeta S Mehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paridhi Somani

Independent Director

Jay Narayan Naik

Independent Director

Kavisha Dinesh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Subhash Silk Mills Ltd

Summary

Subhash Silk Mills Limited (SSML) was founded as a Partnership Firm sometime in 1949 by Mr. Ved Prakash Mehra and his Bros. In November, 1970 the Firm was taken over by Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. The Company is one of the pioneers of textiles in the art-silk industry in India. On 4th August, 1988 the Company was deemed as a Public Limited Company and consequently came to be known as Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. Subsequently on 5th October, 1994 it got converted into a Public Limited company, namely Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. The company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue (premium : Rs 40) in Mar.95 to expand grey cloth manufacturing facilities, shift the existing factory from Andheri, Mumbai, to Sajgaon in Khapoli, and to reduce the work force by offering a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to bring down the wage cost per metre. The total fund requirement was estimated at Rs 15.40 cr.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of fabrics and warehousing activities. It manufactures fashion fabrics, dress material and jacquards. It also manufactures shirts and ties and markets them under the brand name Cameo. It exports its products to the Gulf countries, mainly Saudi Arabia. The company is under lockout since 9th March, 1998.The Company ventured into the garment industry and is regularly supplying high quality garments for Corporates under the name Vastra Creations.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Subhash Silk Mills Ltd share price today?

The Subhash Silk Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is ₹33.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is 0 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subhash Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is ₹21.27 and ₹77.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd?

Subhash Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.83%, 3 Years at 41.46%, 1 Year at 176.01%, 6 Month at 231.59%, 3 Month at 210.24% and 1 Month at 152.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.80 %
Institutions - 4.68 %
Public - 23.52 %

