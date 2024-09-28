iifl-logo-icon 1
Subhash Silk Mills Ltd AGM

Subhash Silk CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
To close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for holding the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024. The 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. (IST) and concluded at 10.16 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM). In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, please find enclosed following: 1. The voting results of the business transacted at the AGM in the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations - Annexure A 2. The consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting prior and during the AGM - Annexure B The above are also being uploaded on the Companys website www.subhashsilkmillsltd.com and on website of Central Depository Services (India) Limited https://www.evotingindia.com. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

