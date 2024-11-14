Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SUBHASH SILK MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Subhash Silk Mills Ltd. (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at IST 2.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company at G-15 Ground Floor Premkutir 177 Marine Drive Mumbai 400020 inter alia to consider approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further we would like to inform you that as per the Code of Conduct of the Company and pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company had intimated its Designated Persons that the Trading Window would remain closed from July 1 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of said Financial Results of the Company i.e. upto November 16 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for the information of the Exchange and the Members. This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Subhash Silk Mills Ltd., (the Company) was held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 at IST 2.00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board has considered, approved Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report for the said period. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 2.05 pm (IST) and concluded at 3.00 pm (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SUBHASH SILK MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for first quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Subhash Silk Mills Ltd regarding decisions made a nd in compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations. The key approvals and noting are given below in summarized manner: 1. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Appointment of two new Independent Directors: Mr. Jay Narayan Nayak and Ms. Kavisha Dinesh Shah effective from August 14, 2024, subject to member approval at the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3. Cessation of two Independent Directors: Mr. Anant Singhania and Mr. Lav Kumar Vadehra, effective September 27, 2024, following the completion of their second and final term. 4. Scheduling of the 54th AGM on September 27, 2024, via Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. 5. Reconstitution of the Audit, Stakeholder Relationship, and Nomination & Remuneration committees, effective September 27, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

SUBHASH SILK MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with the reports of the Auditors thereon. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Subhash Silk Mills Ltd., (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2024, has approved the following matters: 1. Audited financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 2.05 pm (IST) and concluded at 2.45 pm (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024