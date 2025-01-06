Summit Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.36
2.71
3.95
0.71
Other operating items
Operating
-7.36
2.71
3.95
0.71
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-7.35
2.71
3.96
0.71
Equity raised
3,414.87
1,693.07
949.58
868.49
Investing
1,201
741.02
71.55
4.95
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,608.52
2,436.8
1,025.09
874.15
