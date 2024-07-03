iifl-logo-icon 1
Summit Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

2,960
(1.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

106.68

20.84

19.66

17.87

53.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

106.68

20.84

19.66

17.87

53.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

Total Income

106.68

20.84

19.67

17.87

53.3

Total Expenditure

1.34

14.66

1.15

0.84

1.13

PBIDT

105.33

6.18

18.52

17.03

52.17

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

105.33

6.18

18.52

17.03

52.17

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

17.66

1.83

3.57

2.91

10.01

Deferred Tax

12.51

1.4

0.54

-0.54

3.83

Reported Profit After Tax

75.15

2.94

14.4

14.65

38.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

75.15

2.94

14.4

14.65

38.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-6.6

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

75.15

9.54

14.4

14.65

38.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

68.93

2.7

13.21

13.44

33.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

98.73

29.65

94.2

95.29

97.89

PBDTM(%)

98.73

29.65

94.2

95.29

97.89

PATM(%)

70.44

14.1

73.24

81.98

71.9

