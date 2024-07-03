Summit Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
106.68
20.84
19.66
17.87
53.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
106.68
20.84
19.66
17.87
53.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
106.68
20.84
19.67
17.87
53.3
Total Expenditure
1.34
14.66
1.15
0.84
1.13
PBIDT
105.33
6.18
18.52
17.03
52.17
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
105.33
6.18
18.52
17.03
52.17
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
17.66
1.83
3.57
2.91
10.01
Deferred Tax
12.51
1.4
0.54
-0.54
3.83
Reported Profit After Tax
75.15
2.94
14.4
14.65
38.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
75.15
2.94
14.4
14.65
38.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-6.6
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
75.15
9.54
14.4
14.65
38.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
68.93
2.7
13.21
13.44
33.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
98.73
29.65
94.2
95.29
97.89
PBDTM(%)
98.73
29.65
94.2
95.29
97.89
PATM(%)
70.44
14.1
73.24
81.98
71.9
