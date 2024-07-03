Summit Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
82.56
43.46
69.49
20.4
38.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
82.56
43.46
69.49
20.4
38.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.1
0.83
0
0.04
Total Income
82.57
43.55
70.32
20.4
38.97
Total Expenditure
2.7
2.51
2.76
2.18
2.64
PBIDT
79.87
41.04
67.56
18.22
36.33
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
79.87
41.04
67.56
18.22
36.33
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.74
11.56
15.69
0.5
0.42
Deferred Tax
4.79
-2.52
3.67
4.87
0.31
Reported Profit After Tax
61.33
31.99
48.18
12.84
35.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
61.33
31.99
48.18
12.84
35.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
61.33
31.99
48.18
12.84
35.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
56.26
29.34
44.19
11.78
32.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
96.74
94.43
97.22
89.31
93.29
PBDTM(%)
96.74
94.43
97.22
89.31
93.29
PATM(%)
74.28
73.6
69.33
62.94
91.39
