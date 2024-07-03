iifl-logo-icon 1
Summit Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,903.5
(-2.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

82.56

43.46

69.49

20.4

38.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

82.56

43.46

69.49

20.4

38.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.1

0.83

0

0.04

Total Income

82.57

43.55

70.32

20.4

38.97

Total Expenditure

2.7

2.51

2.76

2.18

2.64

PBIDT

79.87

41.04

67.56

18.22

36.33

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

79.87

41.04

67.56

18.22

36.33

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.74

11.56

15.69

0.5

0.42

Deferred Tax

4.79

-2.52

3.67

4.87

0.31

Reported Profit After Tax

61.33

31.99

48.18

12.84

35.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

61.33

31.99

48.18

12.84

35.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

61.33

31.99

48.18

12.84

35.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

56.26

29.34

44.19

11.78

32.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

96.74

94.43

97.22

89.31

93.29

PBDTM(%)

96.74

94.43

97.22

89.31

93.29

PATM(%)

74.28

73.6

69.33

62.94

91.39

