Summary

Summit Securities Limited, a public limited company was listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company is a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and is engaged in the business of making investments in shares and securities.Summit Securities earlier known as KEC Infrastructures, a group company of RPG Enterprises was originally incorporated in the year 1945. Entering into a scheme of arrangement effective December 26, 2005, the company transferred its power transmission business to KEC International and got its current name on January 09, 2006. The registered office of the company is located at Worli, Mumbai.The company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Neptune group and sold its immovable property situated in Kurla, Mumbai for Rs 912,222,000 to Neptune Realtors in February 2007.As of March 31, 2011, the Company had two subsidiaries, Instant Holdings Limited and Sudarshan Electronics & T. V. Limited and two step down subsidiaries, including Idea Tracom Private Limited and Goodhope Sales Private Limited, being the wholly owned subsidiaries of Instant Holdings Limited.The companys assets consists mainly of land in Mumbai and investments in its subsidiary KEC Holdings. The company also has investments in various companies like CEAT, RPG, Harrisons Malyalam and others.During FY 2011-12, the Company became a subsidiary of Swallow Associate

Read More