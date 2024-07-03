Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3,100
Prev. Close₹3,106.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹402.68
Day's High₹3,106.5
Day's Low₹2,874.9
52 Week's High₹3,675
52 Week's Low₹1,129.95
Book Value₹3,610.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,167.57
P/E64.84
EPS47.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,888.01
2,383.27
2,324.59
2,234.33
Net Worth
3,898.91
2,394.17
2,335.49
2,245.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.36
2.71
3.95
0.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
102.23
50.44
74.1
28.97
81.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
102.23
50.44
74.1
28.97
81.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.1
0.9
0.06
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ramesh D Chandak
Non Executive Director
H N Singh Rajpoot
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhay Nerurkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shweta Musale
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manish Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jiya Gangwani
Independent Director
S K Tamhane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Summit Securities Ltd
Summary
Summit Securities Limited, a public limited company was listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company is a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and is engaged in the business of making investments in shares and securities.Summit Securities earlier known as KEC Infrastructures, a group company of RPG Enterprises was originally incorporated in the year 1945. Entering into a scheme of arrangement effective December 26, 2005, the company transferred its power transmission business to KEC International and got its current name on January 09, 2006. The registered office of the company is located at Worli, Mumbai.The company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Neptune group and sold its immovable property situated in Kurla, Mumbai for Rs 912,222,000 to Neptune Realtors in February 2007.As of March 31, 2011, the Company had two subsidiaries, Instant Holdings Limited and Sudarshan Electronics & T. V. Limited and two step down subsidiaries, including Idea Tracom Private Limited and Goodhope Sales Private Limited, being the wholly owned subsidiaries of Instant Holdings Limited.The companys assets consists mainly of land in Mumbai and investments in its subsidiary KEC Holdings. The company also has investments in various companies like CEAT, RPG, Harrisons Malyalam and others.During FY 2011-12, the Company became a subsidiary of Swallow Associate
Read More
The Summit Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2905.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Summit Securities Ltd is ₹3167.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Summit Securities Ltd is 64.84 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Summit Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Summit Securities Ltd is ₹1129.95 and ₹3675 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Summit Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.77%, 3 Years at 65.80%, 1 Year at 146.32%, 6 Month at 59.94%, 3 Month at 13.77% and 1 Month at -0.64%.
