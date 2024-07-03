iifl-logo-icon 1
Summit Securities Ltd Share Price

2,905.55
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,100
  • Day's High3,106.5
  • 52 Wk High3,675
  • Prev. Close3,106.5
  • Day's Low2,874.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,129.95
  • Turnover (lac)402.68
  • P/E64.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3,610.09
  • EPS47.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,167.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Summit Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3,100

Prev. Close

3,106.5

Turnover(Lac.)

402.68

Day's High

3,106.5

Day's Low

2,874.9

52 Week's High

3,675

52 Week's Low

1,129.95

Book Value

3,610.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,167.57

P/E

64.84

EPS

47.65

Divi. Yield

0

Summit Securities Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

Summit Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Summit Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 24.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Summit Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,888.01

2,383.27

2,324.59

2,234.33

Net Worth

3,898.91

2,394.17

2,335.49

2,245.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.36

2.71

3.95

0.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

102.23

50.44

74.1

28.97

81.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

102.23

50.44

74.1

28.97

81.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.1

0.9

0.06

0.02

View Annually Results

Summit Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Summit Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ramesh D Chandak

Non Executive Director

H N Singh Rajpoot

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhay Nerurkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shweta Musale

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manish Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jiya Gangwani

Independent Director

S K Tamhane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Summit Securities Ltd

Summary

Summit Securities Limited, a public limited company was listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company is a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and is engaged in the business of making investments in shares and securities.Summit Securities earlier known as KEC Infrastructures, a group company of RPG Enterprises was originally incorporated in the year 1945. Entering into a scheme of arrangement effective December 26, 2005, the company transferred its power transmission business to KEC International and got its current name on January 09, 2006. The registered office of the company is located at Worli, Mumbai.The company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Neptune group and sold its immovable property situated in Kurla, Mumbai for Rs 912,222,000 to Neptune Realtors in February 2007.As of March 31, 2011, the Company had two subsidiaries, Instant Holdings Limited and Sudarshan Electronics & T. V. Limited and two step down subsidiaries, including Idea Tracom Private Limited and Goodhope Sales Private Limited, being the wholly owned subsidiaries of Instant Holdings Limited.The companys assets consists mainly of land in Mumbai and investments in its subsidiary KEC Holdings. The company also has investments in various companies like CEAT, RPG, Harrisons Malyalam and others.During FY 2011-12, the Company became a subsidiary of Swallow Associate
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Summit Securities Ltd share price today?

The Summit Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2905.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Summit Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Summit Securities Ltd is ₹3167.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Summit Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Summit Securities Ltd is 64.84 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Summit Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Summit Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Summit Securities Ltd is ₹1129.95 and ₹3675 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Summit Securities Ltd?

Summit Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.77%, 3 Years at 65.80%, 1 Year at 146.32%, 6 Month at 59.94%, 3 Month at 13.77% and 1 Month at -0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Summit Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Summit Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.65 %
Institutions - 0.66 %
Public - 24.70 %

