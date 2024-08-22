We enclosed herewith copy of newspaper publication published today intimating that the Twenty-Seventh AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 11:30 am, through video conferencing(VC)/other audio-visual means Proceeding of 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on August 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)