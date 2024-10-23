Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, inter-alia considered and 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, July 19, 2024, inter-alia considered and 1. Approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Have recommended the appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane (DIN: 03179129) as an Independent (Non-executive) Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from September 16, 2024, until September 15, 2029 for approval of members by means of a Special Resolution and rescinded the resolution passed by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, for his appointment as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director with effect from August 01, 2024. Request you to kindly take the above on records. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, July 19, 2024, recommended the appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane as an Independent (Non-Executive) Director of the Company for a term of Five years with effect from September 16, 2024. Brief details of the above-mentioned appointee is enclosed herewith. Request you to take the same in your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, May 16, 2024, inter-alia considered and 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Dhumal as the Manager of the Company. 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane (DIN: 03179129) as an Additional, Non-Executive and Independent Director to be designated as Non-Executive Independent Director. 4. Approved the appointment of Mr. Rohin Feroze Bomanji (DIN: 06971089), Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director to be designated as Non-Executive Independent Director. 5. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ramesh D. Chandak, (DIN: 00026581), Chairman, as Non -Executive, Independent Director for a second term of five years The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e on Thursday, May 16, 2024, interalia considered and approved: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Dhumal as the Manager of the Company 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil K Tamhane as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director. 3. Appointment of Mr. Rohin F Bomanji as an Additonal, Non-Executive, Independent Director 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Ramesh Chandak, Chairman, as Non-Executive, Independent Director. Brief details of the abovementioned appointee are enclosed herewith. Request you to take the same in your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

