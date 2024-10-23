|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, inter-alia considered and 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, July 19, 2024, inter-alia considered and 1. Approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Have recommended the appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane (DIN: 03179129) as an Independent (Non-executive) Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from September 16, 2024, until September 15, 2029 for approval of members by means of a Special Resolution and rescinded the resolution passed by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, for his appointment as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director with effect from August 01, 2024. Request you to kindly take the above on records. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, July 19, 2024, recommended the appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane as an Independent (Non-Executive) Director of the Company for a term of Five years with effect from September 16, 2024. Brief details of the above-mentioned appointee is enclosed herewith. Request you to take the same in your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, May 16, 2024, inter-alia considered and 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Dhumal as the Manager of the Company. 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane (DIN: 03179129) as an Additional, Non-Executive and Independent Director to be designated as Non-Executive Independent Director. 4. Approved the appointment of Mr. Rohin Feroze Bomanji (DIN: 06971089), Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director to be designated as Non-Executive Independent Director. 5. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ramesh D. Chandak, (DIN: 00026581), Chairman, as Non -Executive, Independent Director for a second term of five years The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e on Thursday, May 16, 2024, interalia considered and approved: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Dhumal as the Manager of the Company 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil K Tamhane as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director. 3. Appointment of Mr. Rohin F Bomanji as an Additonal, Non-Executive, Independent Director 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Ramesh Chandak, Chairman, as Non-Executive, Independent Director. Brief details of the abovementioned appointee are enclosed herewith. Request you to take the same in your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosure (Including Determination of Legitimate Purpose) Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) (the Code) of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with our earlier communication to you dated December 21 2023 it was intimated that the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday January 01 2024 until forty eight hours after declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Accordingly you may note that the trading window shall remain closed until Thursday February 08 2024 and shall re-open on Friday February 09 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Tuesday, February 06, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; and Limited Review Report attached as Annexure A. 2. Retirement of Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha, who will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. closure of business hours on February 29, 2024; 3. Appointment of Mr. Anand Rathi as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. March 01, 2024, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 06th February 2024 inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report issued by the Auditor issued for the said period The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e on Tuesday, February 06, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following : 1. Retirement of Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha, who will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f from the close of business hours of February 29,2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Anand Rathi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f March 01, 2024, considering the retirement of Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha as Chief Financial Officer. We request you to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.