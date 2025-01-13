iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sun Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

0.66
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:40:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sun Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.52

15.52

15.52

9.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.95

-0.17

1.09

6.99

Net Worth

16.47

15.35

16.61

16.69

Minority Interest

Debt

2.07

6.56

0.71

1.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

18.55

21.92

17.33

18.08

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

18.48

21.85

17.22

18.08

Inventories

1.37

0.99

0.99

0.94

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.86

9.26

2.75

10.47

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

27.75

22.77

18.03

11.14

Sundry Creditors

-20.92

-9.83

-3.19

-3.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.58

-1.34

-1.36

-1.01

Cash

0.06

0.06

0.11

0.01

Total Assets

18.54

21.91

17.33

18.09

Sun Retail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sun Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.