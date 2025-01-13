Sun Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.52
15.52
15.52
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.95
-0.17
1.09
6.99
Net Worth
16.47
15.35
16.61
16.69
Minority Interest
Debt
2.07
6.56
0.71
1.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
18.55
21.92
17.33
18.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.48
21.85
17.22
18.08
Inventories
1.37
0.99
0.99
0.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.86
9.26
2.75
10.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.75
22.77
18.03
11.14
Sundry Creditors
-20.92
-9.83
-3.19
-3.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.58
-1.34
-1.36
-1.01
Cash
0.06
0.06
0.11
0.01
Total Assets
18.54
21.91
17.33
18.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.