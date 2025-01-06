iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.74
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sun Retail FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.41

0.42

0.26

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.11

-0.08

Working capital

-3.65

8.5

0.63

1.99

Other operating items

Operating

-3.77

8.03

0.91

2.15

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.14

0

Free cash flow

-3.77

8.03

1.05

2.15

Equity raised

14.22

13.73

5.99

0.02

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.66

6.61

8.59

8.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.1

28.38

15.64

11

