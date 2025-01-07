iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.7
(-5.41%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.24

44.24

65.09

68.04

yoy growth (%)

-94.91

-32.03

-4.34

167.1

Raw materials

-0.02

-44.36

-64.59

-67.73

As % of sales

0.89

100.27

99.23

99.54

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.07

-0.15

0

As % of sales

0.77

0.17

0.23

0

Other costs

-2.27

-0.18

-0.11

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

100.99

0.4

0.17

0.03

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.37

0.22

0.28

OPM

-2.66

-0.85

0.35

0.42

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

9.99

0

0.22

0

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.41

0.42

0.26

Taxes

0

0

-0.11

-0.08

Tax rate

-1.24

-0.46

-25.95

-30.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

-0.41

0.31

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

-0.41

0.31

0.18

yoy growth (%)

-77.57

-231.63

68.98

422.22

NPM

-4.15

-0.94

0.48

0.27

