|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.24
44.24
65.09
68.04
yoy growth (%)
-94.91
-32.03
-4.34
167.1
Raw materials
-0.02
-44.36
-64.59
-67.73
As % of sales
0.89
100.27
99.23
99.54
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.07
-0.15
0
As % of sales
0.77
0.17
0.23
0
Other costs
-2.27
-0.18
-0.11
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
100.99
0.4
0.17
0.03
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.37
0.22
0.28
OPM
-2.66
-0.85
0.35
0.42
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
9.99
0
0.22
0
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.41
0.42
0.26
Taxes
0
0
-0.11
-0.08
Tax rate
-1.24
-0.46
-25.95
-30.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
-0.41
0.31
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
-0.41
0.31
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-77.57
-231.63
68.98
422.22
NPM
-4.15
-0.94
0.48
0.27
