Sun Retail Ltd Share Price

0.73
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.75
  • Day's High0.75
  • 52 Wk High1.32
  • Prev. Close0.76
  • Day's Low0.73
  • 52 Wk Low 0.64
  • Turnover (lac)2.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sun Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.75

Prev. Close

0.76

Turnover(Lac.)

2.1

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.73

52 Week's High

1.32

52 Week's Low

0.64

Book Value

1.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sun Retail Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sun Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sun Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sun Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.52

15.52

15.52

9.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.95

-0.17

1.09

6.99

Net Worth

16.47

15.35

16.61

16.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.24

44.24

65.09

68.04

yoy growth (%)

-94.91

-32.03

-4.34

167.1

Raw materials

-0.02

-44.36

-64.59

-67.73

As % of sales

0.89

100.27

99.23

99.54

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.07

-0.15

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.41

0.42

0.26

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.11

-0.08

Working capital

-3.65

8.5

0.63

1.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.91

-32.03

-4.34

167.1

Op profit growth

-84.21

-265.99

-20.41

-248.43

EBIT growth

-77.43

-197.14

58.89

-486.76

Net profit growth

-77.57

-231.63

68.98

422.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sun Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sun Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Dharamjit B Mori

Independent Director

Ankur Dahyabhai Acharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parin Shirishkumar Bhavsar

Director

Rakesh Nareshchandra Kapadia

Independent Director

Rajat Raja Kothari

Independent Director

Sejal Kanjibhai Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sun Retail Ltd

Summary

Sun Retail Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ShivJosh Foods Private Limited on May 28, 2007. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sun Retail Private Limited on December 7, 2007. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Sun Retail Limited on December 21, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of trading into refined/filtered edible oils. The Companys major products includes cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, sunflower oil. The Company also performs activity of bulk trading of palmolein oil and soyabean oil. However major part of Indias Edible Oil demand has been supported by equivalent increase in imports. Since 2012-13, out of the 6 million tons of incremental demand has parallelly seen 5 million tons of import increment. The Products are sold under the brand name of Dharti and Dharti Singtel. It currently supply products in some cities of Gujarat.The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire land along with entire unit situated in Dist. Sirohi, of Rajasthan with construction of steel shed. The Company also acquired the business from TJR Agrocom Private Limited, which is the Promoter Holding Company to set up crushing plant for groundnut seeds for its captive consumption.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 43,98,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 10.11 Cr in Oct. 2018.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sun Retail Ltd share price today?

The Sun Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Retail Ltd is ₹11.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sun Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sun Retail Ltd is 0 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sun Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Retail Ltd is ₹0.64 and ₹1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sun Retail Ltd?

Sun Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.63%, 3 Years at -9.04%, 1 Year at -17.39%, 6 Month at -16.48%, 3 Month at -3.80% and 1 Month at -1.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sun Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sun Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

