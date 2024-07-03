SectorTrading
Open₹0.75
Prev. Close₹0.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.1
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.73
52 Week's High₹1.32
52 Week's Low₹0.64
Book Value₹1.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.52
15.52
15.52
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.95
-0.17
1.09
6.99
Net Worth
16.47
15.35
16.61
16.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.24
44.24
65.09
68.04
yoy growth (%)
-94.91
-32.03
-4.34
167.1
Raw materials
-0.02
-44.36
-64.59
-67.73
As % of sales
0.89
100.27
99.23
99.54
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.07
-0.15
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.41
0.42
0.26
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.11
-0.08
Working capital
-3.65
8.5
0.63
1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.91
-32.03
-4.34
167.1
Op profit growth
-84.21
-265.99
-20.41
-248.43
EBIT growth
-77.43
-197.14
58.89
-486.76
Net profit growth
-77.57
-231.63
68.98
422.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Dharamjit B Mori
Independent Director
Ankur Dahyabhai Acharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parin Shirishkumar Bhavsar
Director
Rakesh Nareshchandra Kapadia
Independent Director
Rajat Raja Kothari
Independent Director
Sejal Kanjibhai Parmar
Reports by Sun Retail Ltd
Summary
Sun Retail Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ShivJosh Foods Private Limited on May 28, 2007. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sun Retail Private Limited on December 7, 2007. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Sun Retail Limited on December 21, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of trading into refined/filtered edible oils. The Companys major products includes cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, sunflower oil. The Company also performs activity of bulk trading of palmolein oil and soyabean oil. However major part of Indias Edible Oil demand has been supported by equivalent increase in imports. Since 2012-13, out of the 6 million tons of incremental demand has parallelly seen 5 million tons of import increment. The Products are sold under the brand name of Dharti and Dharti Singtel. It currently supply products in some cities of Gujarat.The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire land along with entire unit situated in Dist. Sirohi, of Rajasthan with construction of steel shed. The Company also acquired the business from TJR Agrocom Private Limited, which is the Promoter Holding Company to set up crushing plant for groundnut seeds for its captive consumption.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 43,98,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 10.11 Cr in Oct. 2018.
The Sun Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Retail Ltd is ₹11.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sun Retail Ltd is 0 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Retail Ltd is ₹0.64 and ₹1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sun Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.63%, 3 Years at -9.04%, 1 Year at -17.39%, 6 Month at -16.48%, 3 Month at -3.80% and 1 Month at -1.30%.
