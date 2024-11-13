|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Half Yearly Results Sun Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Company will held 17th AGM on 30th September 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Sun Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR CHANGE IN DIRECTOR
