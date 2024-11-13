iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Retail Ltd Board Meeting

0.74
(5.71%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Sun Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Half Yearly Results Sun Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Company will held 17th AGM on 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Sun Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR CHANGE IN DIRECTOR

