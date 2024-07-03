Sun Retail Ltd Summary

Sun Retail Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ShivJosh Foods Private Limited on May 28, 2007. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sun Retail Private Limited on December 7, 2007. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Sun Retail Limited on December 21, 2017.The Company is engaged in the business of trading into refined/filtered edible oils. The Companys major products includes cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, sunflower oil. The Company also performs activity of bulk trading of palmolein oil and soyabean oil. However major part of Indias Edible Oil demand has been supported by equivalent increase in imports. Since 2012-13, out of the 6 million tons of incremental demand has parallelly seen 5 million tons of import increment. The Products are sold under the brand name of Dharti and Dharti Singtel. It currently supply products in some cities of Gujarat.The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire land along with entire unit situated in Dist. Sirohi, of Rajasthan with construction of steel shed. The Company also acquired the business from TJR Agrocom Private Limited, which is the Promoter Holding Company to set up crushing plant for groundnut seeds for its captive consumption.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 43,98,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 10.11 Cr in Oct. 2018.