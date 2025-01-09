Sun Retail Ltd Management Discussions

Our company is engaged in the business of trading into refined/filtered edible oils. Our major products include cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, sunflower oil. Our Company also performs activity of bulk trading of palmolein oil and soyabean oil. However major part of Indias Edible Oil demand has been supported by equivalent increase in imports. Since 2012-13, out of the 6 mn tons of incremental demand has parallelly seen 5 mn tons of import increment. Indian edible oil import has grown at 8.4% CAGR over last decade. Palm oil has been the main edible oil imported in India. Off lately, Soybean oil imports have also increased sharply. Vegetable oils form over half of the total Agricultural import in India. Despite being the 5th largest oilseed crop producing country in the world, India is also one of the largest importers of vegetable oils today.

OPPORTUNITIES AND OUTLOOK:

India is a potential market for edible oils because of its domestic consumption. However, the deficit between production and consumption of edible oils is increasing rapidly, even after importing millions of tonnes of oil. The government should increase the oilseed production and solve the problems faced by the edible old market.

For edible oil market, there can be major market opportunities in the recent time because the paradigm of health concern for a growing number of Indian consumers has largely shifted.

The oilseed cultivation needs to be promoted to underutilized farming locations such as the eastern India, where more than 15 million hectares under low land rice is one of the opportunities for increasing the area under oilseeds. The inter cropping technique can be used in nearly 45 million hectares under widely spaced crops like sugarcane, maize, cotton etc. Extending oilseed cultivation to under-utilized farming locations such as the rice fallows of eastern India and in some coastal regions, where more than 15 million hectares under low land rice is one of the opportunities for increasing the area under oilseeds

RISK, CONCERNS AND THREATS:

The annual oilseed production of the country is faced with high degree of variation as nearly 76% of the oilseeds area is under rainfed conditions and therefore subjected to uncertainties of moisture availability. Availability of quality seeds of improved varieties and hybrids is grossly inadequate and is one of the major constraints in enhancing the oilseed production. The cost of vegetable oil processing in India is very high as compared to the countries like China and USA mainly due to smaller capacities, low technical efficiency and low-capacity utilization. Additional inefficiency arises from non-integration of solvent extraction units with expeller units; As a result, significant amounts of expeller cake are not solvent extracted resulting in considerable losses of oil and meal products. The lack of adequate integration between expelling and solvent extraction units alone is costing the country Rs.2500 crores annually. The fragmentation, low technical efficiency and excess capacity of Indias oilseed processing industry are largely the result of regulatory and trade policies followed by the government.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The Company ensures the safety and protection of its assets by having implemented well defined policies and their implementation in a well efficient manner. The board of the Company is always well informed regarding the operations of the company. The company always ensures the dissemination of information through proper channels in a professional manner. The management takes regular recommendations and advises from the reliable professionals having experience in their fields, in order to efficiently discharge responsibilities by giving hands on facts, details and recommendations concerning the activities covered for audit and reviewed by it during the year.

The conclusions of internal audit reports and effectiveness of internal control measures is reviewed by top management and audit committee of the Company.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

The Company is engaged primarily into the business of trading of various edible oils and agro and non-agro commodities and training and skill development offering vocational training, and educational consulting in collaboration with Central Government, State Governments and various Industries and Industry Associations during the financial year 2023-2024 and in no other activity. Therefore, its performance pertaining to the said segment is mentioned below in the Para 6 of this Report.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

A. Standalone Financial Performance:

(i) Net Sales and Other Income:

Net Sales and other income for the financial year 2022-2023 & 2023-2024 is Rs. 1511.57 lakhs and Rs. 10218.15 lakhs respectively.

(ii) Expenditure:

The total expenditure for the financial year 2022-2023 & 2023-2024 is Rs. 1637.20 lakhs to Rs. 10372.32 lakhs respectively.

B. Profit/Loss:

The total Loss/Profit for the financial year 2022-2023 & 2023-2024 is Rs. -125.63 lakhs & 111.71 lakhs respectively.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Ratio Current Period Previous Period Variance in % Reason for variance by more than 25% Current Ratio 0.76 1 .03 26.21 The current ratio has decreased, since in the current year, the company has expanded its business activities largely. This has resulted into substantial increase in current assets and liabilities. There is substantial increase in trade payable. The amount of trade payable was Rs. 2091.87 lakhs in the current year as compared to Rs. 983.00 lakhs in previous year. Debt-Equity Ratio o.13 ?.43 70.60 This debt equity ratio has improved since in the current year company has written of its liability and recognized it as income. During the year company has written of its liability worth Rs. 265.73 lakhs. Further, this year company has reported profit which has improved net worth of the company. This is resulted into improvement in debt equity ratio. Debt service coverage ratio 1.40 - NA Return on equity ratio 7.02 -7.86 189.31% This ratio has increased substantially since in the current year company has reported profit as against loss in the previous year. In the previous year company has reported income of Rs. 111.71 Lakhs as against loss of Rs. -125.63 lakhs Inventory turnover ratio 82.16 1 4.32 - 473.9?% This ratio has increased substantially since in the current year there is huge hike in sales

figure. In the current year sales has increased by Rs. 8448.36 Lakhs (more than 670%) as compared to previous year Debtors Turnover ratio 7.43 2.09 -255.67 % This ratio has increased substantially since in the current year sales and debtor has increases substantially. In the current year sales has increased by Rs. 8448.36 Lakhs (more than 670%) as compared to previous year and debtors have increased by 760.23 Lakhs Trade payables turnover ratio 6 .35 25.18 190.69 % This ratio has increased substantially since average trade payable and total purchase both have increased substantially as compared to previous year. Trade Payable is Rs. 2091.87 lakhs as compared to Rs. 983 lakhs in previous year. The purchase value is Rs. 9765.57 lakhs as compared to Rs. 1422.76 lakhs during previous year. This is on account of substantial increase in sales. Net capital turnover ratio -32.81 25.18 230.28 % This ratio has decrease substantially since average working capital of the current year is negative. During the current year current liability of the company is more than current asset. There is substantial increase in other current liability in the current year by 525.45 Lakhs as compared to previous year. Net profit ratio m5 -10.02 111.49 & This ratio has increased substantially since there is substantial increase in the sale in the current year. Further company has written off its liability and recorded the same as income. This has contributed positive in current year profit figure. Cash Profit is almost half of the reported profit. Return on capital employed 6.03 - 5.73 205.10% This ratio has increased substantially since there is substantial increase in the sale in the current year which intern resulted into profitability during current year. Further company has written of its liability during current year which has improved denominator i.e. capital employed Return on investment N/A N/A - -

DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company considers its employees as its main assets. The management believes in the philosophy of the development of the Company with the development of its employees. Proper environment of work, all necessities and their safety is looked after. The well-being of its employees is always a priority to the company. The employees are given proper guidance and training to execute their tasks. Hence, higher degree of work satisfaction is enjoyed by the employees of the company.

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF

This ratio has increased substantially since there is substantial increase in the sale in the current year which inturn resulted into profitability during current year. Further company has written of its liability during current year which has improved denominator. The turnout of the company from loss to profit in the current year had a significant impact on the networth of the company.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH & SAFETY (EHS)

The Company commits to ethical and sustainable operation in all business activities. Company maintains and implements an Environmental Management System (EMS) for meeting the purpose of organizations policy and objectives regarding environment. The aims of the system is use of processes, practices, techniques, materials, products, services or energy to avoid, reduce or control the creation, emission or discharge of any type of pollutant or waste, in order to reduce adverse environmental impacts. Adequate Occupational Health & Safety Management System is adopted by the Company for ensuring the conformance to the Occupational Health & Safety Management System, legal & statutory requirements, continual improvement and satisfaction of interested parties (i.e. customers, suppliers, employees and public).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

No reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions, predictions etc. may constitute “forward looking statements” contained herein. Certain statements contained in this document may be statements of future expectations, forecasts and other forward-looking statements that are based on managements current view and assumptions. Such statements are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and the actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.