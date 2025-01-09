Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.58
0.55
0.61
0.6
Net Worth
11.58
11.55
5.61
5.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.58
11.55
5.61
5.62
Fixed Assets
0.25
0.06
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.94
11.29
5.42
5.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.54
0.75
0.8
0.93
Debtor Days
506.15
520.54
Other Current Assets
10.41
10.56
4.63
4.33
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Cash
0.38
0.19
0.19
0.37
Total Assets
11.57
11.54
5.61
5.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.