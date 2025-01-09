iifl-logo-icon 1
Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

17.2
(-4.39%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.58

0.55

0.61

0.6

Net Worth

11.58

11.55

5.61

5.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.58

11.55

5.61

5.62

Fixed Assets

0.25

0.06

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.94

11.29

5.42

5.26

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.54

0.75

0.8

0.93

Debtor Days

506.15

520.54

Other Current Assets

10.41

10.56

4.63

4.33

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

Cash

0.38

0.19

0.19

0.37

Total Assets

11.57

11.54

5.61

5.63

