Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Share Price

18.9
(-4.55%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.9
  • Day's High18.9
  • 52 Wk High22.1
  • Prev. Close19.8
  • Day's Low18.9
  • 52 Wk Low 16.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.52
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

18.9

Prev. Close

19.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.94

Day's High

18.9

Day's Low

18.9

52 Week's High

22.1

52 Week's Low

16.3

Book Value

10.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.79

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.82%

Non-Promoter- 43.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.58

0.55

0.61

0.6

Net Worth

11.58

11.55

5.61

5.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0.57

0.65

0.66

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-11.53

-2.4

11.9

5.98

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.24

-0.38

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-0.38

0.03

1.38

-0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.53

-2.4

11.9

5.98

Op profit growth

-7.29

-22.19

-12.58

-40.83

EBIT growth

-24.08

-9.56

-71.8

-40.75

Net profit growth

5.37

5.15

-83.37

-39.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raj Rajiv Kotia

Non Executive Director

Keyur Sharadchandra Gandhi

Independent Director

Aasthi Singh

Independent Director

Amruta Giradkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavya Devang Maniyar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Sungold Media and Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Krishna Holiday Home and Farms Limited on 09th March, 1995. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Shree Krishna Holiday Home And Farms Limited to Sungold Media and Entertainment Limited pursuant to the Certificate of Name Change obtained by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on June 30, 2017.The Company started its progressive journey in 1995, when Mr. Amit Kotia laid the foundation of it in year 1995 as a Limited Company in Ahmedabad. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of marketing, development and maintenance of Farm Houses, Holidays Resorts, and Housing Society etc. Pursuant to the change of object, the Company is currently engaged in the media and entertainment services. The Company is doing graphics design, web site design, Video Editing, Digital Marketing, Photography, Videography, Mobile App Development, Celebrity Management and distribution services. The Company designs and develops optimal solutions that maximizes clients brand image. The Company delivers value in terms of Quality and Cost. In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Offer of 13,50,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 1.35 Cr. through Offer for Sale.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹20.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 1.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹16.3 and ₹22.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd?

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.10%, 3 Years at 46.18%, 1 Year at 5.00%, 6 Month at -10.00%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at -5.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

