Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹18.9
Prev. Close₹19.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹18.9
Day's Low₹18.9
52 Week's High₹22.1
52 Week's Low₹16.3
Book Value₹10.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.79
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.58
0.55
0.61
0.6
Net Worth
11.58
11.55
5.61
5.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.57
0.65
0.66
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-11.53
-2.4
11.9
5.98
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.24
-0.38
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.38
0.03
1.38
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.53
-2.4
11.9
5.98
Op profit growth
-7.29
-22.19
-12.58
-40.83
EBIT growth
-24.08
-9.56
-71.8
-40.75
Net profit growth
5.37
5.15
-83.37
-39.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raj Rajiv Kotia
Non Executive Director
Keyur Sharadchandra Gandhi
Independent Director
Aasthi Singh
Independent Director
Amruta Giradkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavya Devang Maniyar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Sungold Media and Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Krishna Holiday Home and Farms Limited on 09th March, 1995. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Shree Krishna Holiday Home And Farms Limited to Sungold Media and Entertainment Limited pursuant to the Certificate of Name Change obtained by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on June 30, 2017.The Company started its progressive journey in 1995, when Mr. Amit Kotia laid the foundation of it in year 1995 as a Limited Company in Ahmedabad. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of marketing, development and maintenance of Farm Houses, Holidays Resorts, and Housing Society etc. Pursuant to the change of object, the Company is currently engaged in the media and entertainment services. The Company is doing graphics design, web site design, Video Editing, Digital Marketing, Photography, Videography, Mobile App Development, Celebrity Management and distribution services. The Company designs and develops optimal solutions that maximizes clients brand image. The Company delivers value in terms of Quality and Cost. In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Offer of 13,50,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 1.35 Cr. through Offer for Sale.
Read More
The Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹20.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 1.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd is ₹16.3 and ₹22.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.10%, 3 Years at 46.18%, 1 Year at 5.00%, 6 Month at -10.00%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at -5.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.