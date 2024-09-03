iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd AGM

17.2
(-4.39%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sungold Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM3 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
AGM 03/09/2024 This is to inform that in the meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 06, 2024 the Board of the Company has considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Boards Report and its Annexure for the Financial year 2023-2024. 2. To hold 29th AGM of the company on 03.09.2024 at its registrered office and approved the notice for convening the 29th AGM of the Company. 3. The record date/ cut-off for the purpose of AGM is Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) The Company has fixed Tuesday, August 27, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Sungold Media: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.