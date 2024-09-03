AGM 03/09/2024 This is to inform that in the meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 06, 2024 the Board of the Company has considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Boards Report and its Annexure for the Financial year 2023-2024. 2. To hold 29th AGM of the company on 03.09.2024 at its registrered office and approved the notice for convening the 29th AGM of the Company. 3. The record date/ cut-off for the purpose of AGM is Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) The Company has fixed Tuesday, August 27, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)