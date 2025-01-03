iifl-logo-icon 1
Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.9
(-4.55%)
Jan 3, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd

Sungold Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-0.38

0.03

1.38

-0.16

Other operating items

Operating

-0.4

0

1.34

-0.1

Capital expenditure

0

-0.01

0.01

-0.01

Free cash flow

-0.4

0

1.35

-0.11

Equity raised

1.2

1.18

1.84

0.99

Investing

0

0

-0.29

0.13

Financing

0.02

0.06

0.04

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.81

1.23

2.94

1

