Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.99
(-4.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0.57

0.65

0.66

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-11.53

-2.4

11.9

5.98

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.24

-0.38

-0.17

As % of sales

41.56

38.27

57.7

29.27

Other costs

-0.28

-0.35

-0.21

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.06

53.73

32.27

57.89

Operating profit

0.04

0.05

0.06

0.07

OPM

8.37

7.98

10.02

12.82

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.07

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-25.19

-25.59

-25.99

-28.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

5.37

5.15

-83.37

-39.1

NPM

1.69

1.42

1.32

8.9

