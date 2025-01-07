Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.57
0.65
0.66
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-11.53
-2.4
11.9
5.98
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.24
-0.38
-0.17
As % of sales
41.56
38.27
57.7
29.27
Other costs
-0.28
-0.35
-0.21
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.06
53.73
32.27
57.89
Operating profit
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.07
OPM
8.37
7.98
10.02
12.82
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-25.19
-25.59
-25.99
-28.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
5.37
5.15
-83.37
-39.1
NPM
1.69
1.42
1.32
8.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.