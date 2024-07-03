Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd Summary

Sungold Media and Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shree Krishna Holiday Home and Farms Limited on 09th March, 1995. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Shree Krishna Holiday Home And Farms Limited to Sungold Media and Entertainment Limited pursuant to the Certificate of Name Change obtained by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on June 30, 2017.The Company started its progressive journey in 1995, when Mr. Amit Kotia laid the foundation of it in year 1995 as a Limited Company in Ahmedabad. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of marketing, development and maintenance of Farm Houses, Holidays Resorts, and Housing Society etc. Pursuant to the change of object, the Company is currently engaged in the media and entertainment services. The Company is doing graphics design, web site design, Video Editing, Digital Marketing, Photography, Videography, Mobile App Development, Celebrity Management and distribution services. The Company designs and develops optimal solutions that maximizes clients brand image. The Company delivers value in terms of Quality and Cost. In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Offer of 13,50,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 1.35 Cr. through Offer for Sale.