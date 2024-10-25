Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Result Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Noting Of Limited Review Report of the Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 issued by the auditor of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved Unaudited Financial Result prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) for the year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Noted the Limited Review Report of the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the year ended on September 30, 2024 issued by the Auditor of the company. Read less.. 1. Approved Unaudited Financial Result prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) for the year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Noted the Limited Review Report of the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the year ended on September 30, 2024 issued by the Auditor of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Board Report for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. To decide day date and time for convening 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To fix the record date/cut off date for the purpose of ensuring AGM. 4. To re-appoint Mrs. Amruta N Giradkar (DIN: 08698062) as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 consecutive years. 5. To re-appoint Ms. Aasthi Singh(DIN: 08709814) as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 consecutive years. 6. To appoint M/s Vineeta Patel & Co. Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform that in the meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 06, 2024 the Board of the Company has considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Boards Report and its Annexure for the Financial year 2023-2024. 2. To hold 29th AGM of the company on 03.09.2024 at its registrered office and approved the notice for convening the 29th AGM of the Company. 3. The record date/ cut-off for the purpose of AGM is Tuesday, August 27, 2024. 4. On recommendation of NRC the board approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Amruta Narendra Giradkar (DIN 08698062) as an independent director for second term of 5 consecutive year. 5. On recommendation of NRC the board approved the re-appointment of Ms. Aasthi Singh (DIN 08709814) as an independent director for second term of 5 consecutive year. 6. Appointment of M/s Vineeta Patel & Co. as scrutinizer for ensuring 29th AGM of the Company. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board in their meeting held today i.e August 06, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Board report for Financial year 2023-2024. 2. To hold 29th AGM of the company on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at its registered office and approved the notice for convening 29th AGM. 3.The record date/cut off date of AGM is Tuesday, August 27,2024. 4. On recommendation of NRC the board approved reappointment of Mrs. Amruta Narendra Giradkar as an Independent Director for second term of 5 consecutive year i.e. 27.02.2030 5. On recommendation of NRC the board approved the re-appointment of Ms. Aasthi Singh as an Independent Director for second term of 5 consecutive years i.e. 27.02.2030. 6. Appointment of M/s Vineeta Patel & Co. as scrutinizer for ensuring 29th AGM. Read less.. Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday, August 06, 2024 has considered and .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024