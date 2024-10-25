|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Result Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Noting Of Limited Review Report of the Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 issued by the auditor of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved Unaudited Financial Result prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) for the year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Noted the Limited Review Report of the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the year ended on September 30, 2024 issued by the Auditor of the company. Read less.. 1. Approved Unaudited Financial Result prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) for the year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Noted the Limited Review Report of the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the year ended on September 30, 2024 issued by the Auditor of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Board Report for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. To decide day date and time for convening 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To fix the record date/cut off date for the purpose of ensuring AGM. 4. To re-appoint Mrs. Amruta N Giradkar (DIN: 08698062) as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 consecutive years. 5. To re-appoint Ms. Aasthi Singh(DIN: 08709814) as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 consecutive years. 6. To appoint M/s Vineeta Patel & Co. Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform that in the meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 06, 2024 the Board of the Company has considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Boards Report and its Annexure for the Financial year 2023-2024. 2. To hold 29th AGM of the company on 03.09.2024 at its registrered office and approved the notice for convening the 29th AGM of the Company. 3. The record date/ cut-off for the purpose of AGM is Tuesday, August 27, 2024. 4. On recommendation of NRC the board approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Amruta Narendra Giradkar (DIN 08698062) as an independent director for second term of 5 consecutive year. 5. On recommendation of NRC the board approved the re-appointment of Ms. Aasthi Singh (DIN 08709814) as an independent director for second term of 5 consecutive year. 6. Appointment of M/s Vineeta Patel & Co. as scrutinizer for ensuring 29th AGM of the Company. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board in their meeting held today i.e August 06, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Approved the Board report for Financial year 2023-2024. 2. To hold 29th AGM of the company on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at its registered office and approved the notice for convening 29th AGM. 3.The record date/cut off date of AGM is Tuesday, August 27,2024. 4. On recommendation of NRC the board approved reappointment of Mrs. Amruta Narendra Giradkar as an Independent Director for second term of 5 consecutive year i.e. 27.02.2030 5. On recommendation of NRC the board approved the re-appointment of Ms. Aasthi Singh as an Independent Director for second term of 5 consecutive years i.e. 27.02.2030. 6. Appointment of M/s Vineeta Patel & Co. as scrutinizer for ensuring 29th AGM. Read less.. Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday, August 06, 2024 has considered and .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Sungold Media And Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 2. Appointment of M/s. Ravjani Jemani & Co. Chartered Accountants Ahmadabad (FRN: 134564W and Membership No: 149421) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. Appointment of M/s. Vineeta Patel & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries Mumbai (COP No: 19111 and M No.: ACS 37699) as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. As informed vide our letters dated March 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company remains close in accordance with the Companys code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading for trading in Companys equity shares from 01st April 2024 till Expiry of 48 hours the date the said financial results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held Today, 23rd May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company have approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Result of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard along with the Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the Half Year and financial Year ended on 31.03.2024 2. Declaration in compliance with Regulation 33 of the listing regulations and SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/2016 dated 27.05.2016 we declare that the report of Statutory Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 4. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: (a) Statement showing audited financial result of the year for the Half year and financial year ended on 31.03.2024 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and statement of Cash Flow for the Financial year ended on 31.03.2024 and Auditors Report. (b) In Compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27.05.2016 we declare that report of statutory auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the audited financial result of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.