Supertex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.73
18.56
18.49
18.41
Net Worth
30.07
29.9
29.83
29.75
Minority Interest
Debt
23.33
24.56
23.49
24.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.04
0.14
0.17
Total Liabilities
53.53
54.5
53.46
54.38
Fixed Assets
11.84
12.35
12.86
13.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.35
2.47
2.72
2.81
Networking Capital
38.24
39.07
37.27
37.7
Inventories
6.08
4.72
4.34
6.47
Inventory Days
36.65
Sundry Debtors
52.49
44.05
34.29
48.57
Debtor Days
275.18
Other Current Assets
10.83
12.81
14.83
10.26
Sundry Creditors
-26
-16.71
-11.81
-23
Creditor Days
130.31
Other Current Liabilities
-5.16
-5.8
-4.38
-4.6
Cash
1.1
0.61
0.61
0.46
Total Assets
53.53
54.5
53.46
54.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.