Supertex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.39
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Supertex Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.51

1.05

1.02

0.42

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.64

-0.54

-0.49

Tax paid

0.05

-0.05

-0.4

0.11

Working capital

2.02

4.7

3.52

-2.68

Other operating items

Operating

1.87

5.04

3.59

-2.63

Capital expenditure

1.49

4.95

0.1

2.01

Free cash flow

3.36

9.99

3.7

-0.62

Equity raised

35.73

33.93

32.86

31.87

Investing

0

-0.14

0.01

0

Financing

9.18

14.01

8.67

7.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

48.27

57.8

45.24

38.75

