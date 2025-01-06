Supertex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.51
1.05
1.02
0.42
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.64
-0.54
-0.49
Tax paid
0.05
-0.05
-0.4
0.11
Working capital
2.02
4.7
3.52
-2.68
Other operating items
Operating
1.87
5.04
3.59
-2.63
Capital expenditure
1.49
4.95
0.1
2.01
Free cash flow
3.36
9.99
3.7
-0.62
Equity raised
35.73
33.93
32.86
31.87
Investing
0
-0.14
0.01
0
Financing
9.18
14.01
8.67
7.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
48.27
57.8
45.24
38.75
