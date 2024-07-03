Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹11.71
Prev. Close₹11.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹11.94
Day's Low₹10.75
52 Week's High₹18.77
52 Week's Low₹9.1
Book Value₹26.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.93
P/E18.89
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.34
11.34
11.34
11.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.73
18.56
18.49
18.41
Net Worth
30.07
29.9
29.83
29.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.42
126.21
113.94
94.47
yoy growth (%)
-48.95
10.76
20.61
3.17
Raw materials
-52.33
-110.51
-100.66
-82.24
As % of sales
81.24
87.56
88.34
87.05
Employee costs
-2.93
-2.86
-2.67
-2.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.51
1.05
1.02
0.42
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.64
-0.54
-0.49
Tax paid
0.05
-0.05
-0.4
0.11
Working capital
2.02
4.7
3.52
-2.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.95
10.76
20.61
3.17
Op profit growth
-11.54
24.01
73.25
44.23
EBIT growth
-15.34
16.49
33.8
26.43
Net profit growth
-43.3
60.6
14.58
167.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Mishra
Director (Finance) & CFO
S K Mishra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Meeta Shingala
Executive Director
Harshvardhan Mishra
Independent Director
Piyush Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Seksaria
Independent Director
RAJNIKANT MANILAL MODY
Independent Director
Arti Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supertex Industries Ltd
Summary
Supertex Industries Ltd was incorporated on July 18, 1986 under the name of Super Tex- O - Twist Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company on July 1, 1990 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 3, 1992. The Company was founded for processing of synthetic yarns and is presently engaged in texturizing, twisting, draw-warping and sizing of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY). The Company has four major divisions. Draw Warping, Sizing, Texturising and Twisting, located at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Dharampur in Gujarat. It was amongst the first few Companies in the world to adopt the draw warping technology.Its Draw Warping, Sizing and Beaming Divisions are located at Dharampur and it manufactures texturised twisted fancy yarns at Silvassa. The chief products of the Companys texturising plant are Polyester texturised and Nylon crimp yarn. It is one of the few companies processing nylon filament yarn. The prime product is FDY beams that are of high precision quality and has application in sizing and draw warping machines. It is the pioneer in manufacturing the product and has no competition in the draw warping segment. Besides, the Company also manufactures sized beams for weaving. It has developed products like bi-shrinkage beams, Lycra beams, nylon beams, etc.
Read More
The Supertex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supertex Industries Ltd is ₹12.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supertex Industries Ltd is 18.89 and 0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supertex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supertex Industries Ltd is ₹9.1 and ₹18.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supertex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.10%, 3 Years at 7.60%, 1 Year at 12.92%, 6 Month at 11.52%, 3 Month at 8.73% and 1 Month at 11.52%.
