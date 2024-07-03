iifl-logo-icon 1
Supertex Industries Ltd Share Price

11.4
(-2.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.71
  • Day's High11.94
  • 52 Wk High18.77
  • Prev. Close11.71
  • Day's Low10.75
  • 52 Wk Low 9.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E18.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.94
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Supertex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

11.71

Prev. Close

11.71

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

11.94

Day's Low

10.75

52 Week's High

18.77

52 Week's Low

9.1

Book Value

26.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.93

P/E

18.89

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Supertex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Supertex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Supertex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 86.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supertex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.34

11.34

11.34

11.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.73

18.56

18.49

18.41

Net Worth

30.07

29.9

29.83

29.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.42

126.21

113.94

94.47

yoy growth (%)

-48.95

10.76

20.61

3.17

Raw materials

-52.33

-110.51

-100.66

-82.24

As % of sales

81.24

87.56

88.34

87.05

Employee costs

-2.93

-2.86

-2.67

-2.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.51

1.05

1.02

0.42

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.64

-0.54

-0.49

Tax paid

0.05

-0.05

-0.4

0.11

Working capital

2.02

4.7

3.52

-2.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.95

10.76

20.61

3.17

Op profit growth

-11.54

24.01

73.25

44.23

EBIT growth

-15.34

16.49

33.8

26.43

Net profit growth

-43.3

60.6

14.58

167.49

No Record Found

Supertex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supertex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Mishra

Director (Finance) & CFO

S K Mishra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Meeta Shingala

Executive Director

Harshvardhan Mishra

Independent Director

Piyush Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Seksaria

Independent Director

RAJNIKANT MANILAL MODY

Independent Director

Arti Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supertex Industries Ltd

Summary

Supertex Industries Ltd was incorporated on July 18, 1986 under the name of Super Tex- O - Twist Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company on July 1, 1990 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 3, 1992. The Company was founded for processing of synthetic yarns and is presently engaged in texturizing, twisting, draw-warping and sizing of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY). The Company has four major divisions. Draw Warping, Sizing, Texturising and Twisting, located at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Dharampur in Gujarat. It was amongst the first few Companies in the world to adopt the draw warping technology.Its Draw Warping, Sizing and Beaming Divisions are located at Dharampur and it manufactures texturised twisted fancy yarns at Silvassa. The chief products of the Companys texturising plant are Polyester texturised and Nylon crimp yarn. It is one of the few companies processing nylon filament yarn. The prime product is FDY beams that are of high precision quality and has application in sizing and draw warping machines. It is the pioneer in manufacturing the product and has no competition in the draw warping segment. Besides, the Company also manufactures sized beams for weaving. It has developed products like bi-shrinkage beams, Lycra beams, nylon beams, etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Supertex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Supertex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supertex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supertex Industries Ltd is ₹12.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supertex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supertex Industries Ltd is 18.89 and 0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supertex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supertex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supertex Industries Ltd is ₹9.1 and ₹18.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supertex Industries Ltd?

Supertex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.10%, 3 Years at 7.60%, 1 Year at 12.92%, 6 Month at 11.52%, 3 Month at 8.73% and 1 Month at 11.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supertex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supertex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.29 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 86.70 %

