Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SUPERTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Supertex Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the Head Office of the Company at Balkrishna Krupa 2nd Floor 45/49 Babu Genu Road Princess Street Mumbai- 400 002 to transact the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SUPERTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

SUPERTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Supertex Industries Limited will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the Head Office of the Company at Balkrishna Krupa 2nd Floor 45/49 Babu Genu Road Princess Street Mumbai- 400 002 to transact the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s. Vikas R. Chomal and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025. The Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Sanjay Sarju Mishra, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

SUPERTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Supertex Industries Limited will be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the Head Office of the Company at Balkrishna Krupa 2nd Floor 45/49 Babu Genu Road Princess Street Mumbai- 400 002 to transact the following business: 1. To Consider and re-appoint Mr. Ramesh Kumar Mishra (holding DIN 00245600) as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. 2. To Consider and re-appoint Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mishra (holding DIN 00304796) as the Whole time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 22nd March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024