|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.42
126.21
113.94
94.47
yoy growth (%)
-48.95
10.76
20.61
3.17
Raw materials
-52.33
-110.51
-100.66
-82.24
As % of sales
81.24
87.56
88.34
87.05
Employee costs
-2.93
-2.86
-2.67
-2.64
As % of sales
4.55
2.26
2.34
2.79
Other costs
-5.27
-8.45
-7.07
-7.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.18
6.7
6.2
7.98
Operating profit
3.87
4.37
3.53
2.03
OPM
6.01
3.46
3.09
2.15
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.64
-0.54
-0.49
Interest expense
-2.68
-2.72
-2.21
-1.99
Other income
0.03
0.03
0.24
0.87
Profit before tax
0.51
1.05
1.02
0.42
Taxes
0.05
-0.05
-0.4
0.11
Tax rate
10.14
-5.65
-39.52
25.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.56
0.99
0.61
0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.56
0.99
0.61
0.53
yoy growth (%)
-43.3
60.6
14.58
167.49
NPM
0.87
0.78
0.54
0.57
