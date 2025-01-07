iifl-logo-icon 1
Supertex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.68
(4.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:04:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.42

126.21

113.94

94.47

yoy growth (%)

-48.95

10.76

20.61

3.17

Raw materials

-52.33

-110.51

-100.66

-82.24

As % of sales

81.24

87.56

88.34

87.05

Employee costs

-2.93

-2.86

-2.67

-2.64

As % of sales

4.55

2.26

2.34

2.79

Other costs

-5.27

-8.45

-7.07

-7.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.18

6.7

6.2

7.98

Operating profit

3.87

4.37

3.53

2.03

OPM

6.01

3.46

3.09

2.15

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.64

-0.54

-0.49

Interest expense

-2.68

-2.72

-2.21

-1.99

Other income

0.03

0.03

0.24

0.87

Profit before tax

0.51

1.05

1.02

0.42

Taxes

0.05

-0.05

-0.4

0.11

Tax rate

10.14

-5.65

-39.52

25.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.56

0.99

0.61

0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.56

0.99

0.61

0.53

yoy growth (%)

-43.3

60.6

14.58

167.49

NPM

0.87

0.78

0.54

0.57

