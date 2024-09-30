Submission of Newspaper Advertisements for the Notice of 38th AGM, Annual Report, E-Voting information and Book Closure for the Purpose of the AGM, published in Financial Express- English Edition and Lokmitra- Gujarati Edition on Saturday, 07th September, 2024 Submission of Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of Combined Voting Results through E-Voting and Ballot Papers at the AGM along with the Scrutinizers Report for the 38th AGM held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)