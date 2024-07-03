Supertex Industries Ltd Summary

Supertex Industries Ltd was incorporated on July 18, 1986 under the name of Super Tex- O - Twist Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company on July 1, 1990 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 3, 1992. The Company was founded for processing of synthetic yarns and is presently engaged in texturizing, twisting, draw-warping and sizing of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY). The Company has four major divisions. Draw Warping, Sizing, Texturising and Twisting, located at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Dharampur in Gujarat. It was amongst the first few Companies in the world to adopt the draw warping technology.Its Draw Warping, Sizing and Beaming Divisions are located at Dharampur and it manufactures texturised twisted fancy yarns at Silvassa. The chief products of the Companys texturising plant are Polyester texturised and Nylon crimp yarn. It is one of the few companies processing nylon filament yarn. The prime product is FDY beams that are of high precision quality and has application in sizing and draw warping machines. It is the pioneer in manufacturing the product and has no competition in the draw warping segment. Besides, the Company also manufactures sized beams for weaving. It has developed products like bi-shrinkage beams, Lycra beams, nylon beams, etc.