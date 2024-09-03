iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up Share Price

34.3
(-10.68%)
Sep 3, 2024|04:01:00 PM

  • Open37
  • Day's High37
  • 52 Wk High39.74
  • Prev. Close38.4
  • Day's Low33.06
  • 52 Wk Low 32
  • Turnover (lac)4.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value32.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

37

Prev. Close

38.4

Turnover(Lac.)

4.84

Day's High

37

Day's Low

33.06

52 Week's High

39.74

52 Week's Low

32

Book Value

32.5

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up Corporate Action

No Record Found

Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,116.85

126.943,63,067.56602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

734.45

53.2826,800.61165.410.43732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

888.3

294.5619,974.6316.760.16259.9565.65

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

445.95

115.1314,771.3734.790498.434.63

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

182.3

13.9714,564.46155.673.3310,301.5946.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up share price today?

The Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up is ₹10.28 Cr. as of 03 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up?

The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up is 0 and 1.06 as of 03 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up is ₹32 and ₹39.74 as of 03 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up?

Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -13.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up?

The shareholding pattern of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

