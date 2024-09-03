Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹37
Prev. Close₹38.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.84
Day's High₹37
Day's Low₹33.06
52 Week's High₹39.74
52 Week's Low₹32
Book Value₹32.5
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,116.85
|126.94
|3,63,067.56
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
734.45
|53.28
|26,800.61
|165.41
|0.43
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
888.3
|294.56
|19,974.63
|16.76
|0.16
|259.95
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
445.95
|115.13
|14,771.37
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.63
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
182.3
|13.97
|14,564.46
|155.67
|3.33
|10,301.59
|46.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up is ₹10.28 Cr. as of 03 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up is 0 and 1.06 as of 03 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up is ₹32 and ₹39.74 as of 03 Sep ‘24
Suraj Industries Ltd Partly Paid-up's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -13.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.