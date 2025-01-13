Suraj Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.85
14.29
9.81
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.89
21.87
-5.27
-8.32
Net Worth
43.74
36.16
4.54
0.83
Minority Interest
Debt
10.83
11.24
19.58
3.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.54
0.48
0.29
0
Total Liabilities
55.11
47.88
24.41
4.36
Fixed Assets
12.34
12.72
12.12
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.98
29.98
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.03
0
0.31
Networking Capital
11.9
5.12
9.44
3.88
Inventories
0.58
0.78
0.17
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.62
24.22
2.32
3.12
Debtor Days
162.89
Other Current Assets
9.57
3.3
9.62
4.11
Sundry Creditors
-3.72
-21.2
-1.43
-3.16
Creditor Days
164.98
Other Current Liabilities
-1.15
-1.98
-1.24
-0.19
Cash
0.84
0.06
2.86
0.18
Total Assets
55.11
47.91
24.42
4.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.