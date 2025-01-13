iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

69.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.85

14.29

9.81

9.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.89

21.87

-5.27

-8.32

Net Worth

43.74

36.16

4.54

0.83

Minority Interest

Debt

10.83

11.24

19.58

3.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.54

0.48

0.29

0

Total Liabilities

55.11

47.88

24.41

4.36

Fixed Assets

12.34

12.72

12.12

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

29.98

29.98

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.03

0

0.31

Networking Capital

11.9

5.12

9.44

3.88

Inventories

0.58

0.78

0.17

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.62

24.22

2.32

3.12

Debtor Days

162.89

Other Current Assets

9.57

3.3

9.62

4.11

Sundry Creditors

-3.72

-21.2

-1.43

-3.16

Creditor Days

164.98

Other Current Liabilities

-1.15

-1.98

-1.24

-0.19

Cash

0.84

0.06

2.86

0.18

Total Assets

55.11

47.91

24.42

4.37

