|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.99
1.29
0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
439.04
4,010.28
0
0
Raw materials
-6.44
-1.27
-0.03
0
As % of sales
92.15
98.15
97.59
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
3.41
17.96
91.78
0
Other costs
-0.28
-0.26
-0.09
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.11
20.13
300.21
0
Operating profit
0.02
-0.47
-0.12
-0.15
OPM
0.32
-36.25
-389.6
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
0.06
-0.46
-0.12
-0.15
Taxes
0.3
0
0
0
Tax rate
487.38
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
-0.46
-0.12
-0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
-0.46
-0.12
-0.15
yoy growth (%)
-180.01
277.4
-18.08
78.78
NPM
5.31
-35.77
-389.6
0
