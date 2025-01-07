iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

77.5
(3.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.99

1.29

0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

439.04

4,010.28

0

0

Raw materials

-6.44

-1.27

-0.03

0

As % of sales

92.15

98.15

97.59

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

3.41

17.96

91.78

0

Other costs

-0.28

-0.26

-0.09

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.11

20.13

300.21

0

Operating profit

0.02

-0.47

-0.12

-0.15

OPM

0.32

-36.25

-389.6

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

0.06

-0.46

-0.12

-0.15

Taxes

0.3

0

0

0

Tax rate

487.38

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

-0.46

-0.12

-0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

-0.46

-0.12

-0.15

yoy growth (%)

-180.01

277.4

-18.08

78.78

NPM

5.31

-35.77

-389.6

0

