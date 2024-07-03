iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Industries Ltd Share Price

75.12
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.12
  • Day's High80.1
  • 52 Wk High105
  • Prev. Close79.07
  • Day's Low75.12
  • 52 Wk Low 54.95
  • Turnover (lac)2.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.18
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)118.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Suraj Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Suraj Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Suraj Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suraj Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Suraj Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.85

14.29

9.81

9.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.89

21.87

-5.27

-8.32

Net Worth

43.74

36.16

4.54

0.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.99

1.29

0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

439.04

4,010.28

0

0

Raw materials

-6.44

-1.27

-0.03

0

As % of sales

92.15

98.15

97.59

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.02

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

-0.46

-0.12

-0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.3

0

0

0

Working capital

0.25

-0.08

-0.13

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

439.04

4,010.28

0

0

Op profit growth

-104.82

282.47

-18.08

78.78

EBIT growth

-116.73

264.22

-18.08

78.78

Net profit growth

-180.01

277.4

-18.08

78.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

51.06

67.38

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

51.06

67.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

4.09

3.49

View Annually Results

Suraj Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suraj Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nazir Baig

Managing Director

Suraj Prakash Gupta

Independent Director

Pooja Solanki

Whole-time Director

Ashu Malik

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjay Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Snehlata Sharma

Joint Managing Director

Ritesh Gupta

Non Executive Director

Vyom Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suraj Industries Ltd

Summary

Suraj Industries Limited was incorporated on July 9, 1992. Company is into the business of trading edible oils and other products, which consist Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rice etc and processing and bottling of Liquor.During the year 2002-03, the Company incurred heavy losses due to adverse market conditions resulting from continuing import of oil and dumping of vanaspati and refined oils in the State of Himachal Pradesh from adjoining states. Since the losses were continuing unabated, the manufacturing activities at the unit were suspended since January, 2003. Due to fresh losses and bleak future prospects, the Company had applied to the State Government for permission to close the Unit. However, the State Government did not grant the permission in response to which the company had filed a review application. In the meantime, the State Government is also exploring the possibilities of reviving the Unit.During the year 2003-04, the manufacturing activities at the Unit were suspended due to continuous losses. But the operations were resumed w.e.f. 18.03.2004 and manufacturing activities started from April, 2004. Due to adverse market conditions in respect of Edible Oil industry in the State of Himachal Pradesh and resultant losses, manufacturing activities at Companys unit at Sansarpur Terrace were stopped in February, 2003. The Company again started the operations at this unit and once again suffered heavy losses and consequently the operations were again stopped in December, 20
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Suraj Industries Ltd share price today?

The Suraj Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Industries Ltd is ₹118.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suraj Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suraj Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Industries Ltd is ₹54.95 and ₹105 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suraj Industries Ltd?

Suraj Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.57%, 3 Years at -17.86%, 1 Year at -18.94%, 6 Month at 19.42%, 3 Month at 10.37% and 1 Month at 29.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suraj Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suraj Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.99 %

