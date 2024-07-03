SectorTrading
Open₹75.12
Prev. Close₹79.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.17
Day's High₹80.1
Day's Low₹75.12
52 Week's High₹105
52 Week's Low₹54.95
Book Value₹39.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.78
P/E0
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.85
14.29
9.81
9.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.89
21.87
-5.27
-8.32
Net Worth
43.74
36.16
4.54
0.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.99
1.29
0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
439.04
4,010.28
0
0
Raw materials
-6.44
-1.27
-0.03
0
As % of sales
92.15
98.15
97.59
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
-0.46
-0.12
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.3
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.08
-0.13
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
439.04
4,010.28
0
0
Op profit growth
-104.82
282.47
-18.08
78.78
EBIT growth
-116.73
264.22
-18.08
78.78
Net profit growth
-180.01
277.4
-18.08
78.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
51.06
67.38
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
51.06
67.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.09
3.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nazir Baig
Managing Director
Suraj Prakash Gupta
Independent Director
Pooja Solanki
Whole-time Director
Ashu Malik
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjay Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Snehlata Sharma
Joint Managing Director
Ritesh Gupta
Non Executive Director
Vyom Goel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suraj Industries Ltd
Summary
Suraj Industries Limited was incorporated on July 9, 1992. Company is into the business of trading edible oils and other products, which consist Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rice etc and processing and bottling of Liquor.During the year 2002-03, the Company incurred heavy losses due to adverse market conditions resulting from continuing import of oil and dumping of vanaspati and refined oils in the State of Himachal Pradesh from adjoining states. Since the losses were continuing unabated, the manufacturing activities at the unit were suspended since January, 2003. Due to fresh losses and bleak future prospects, the Company had applied to the State Government for permission to close the Unit. However, the State Government did not grant the permission in response to which the company had filed a review application. In the meantime, the State Government is also exploring the possibilities of reviving the Unit.During the year 2003-04, the manufacturing activities at the Unit were suspended due to continuous losses. But the operations were resumed w.e.f. 18.03.2004 and manufacturing activities started from April, 2004. Due to adverse market conditions in respect of Edible Oil industry in the State of Himachal Pradesh and resultant losses, manufacturing activities at Companys unit at Sansarpur Terrace were stopped in February, 2003. The Company again started the operations at this unit and once again suffered heavy losses and consequently the operations were again stopped in December, 20
Read More
The Suraj Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Industries Ltd is ₹118.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Industries Ltd is ₹54.95 and ₹105 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suraj Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.57%, 3 Years at -17.86%, 1 Year at -18.94%, 6 Month at 19.42%, 3 Month at 10.37% and 1 Month at 29.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.