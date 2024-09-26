|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|To convene the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Thursday, September 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual eans OAVM) s per the relevant circulars of MCA and SEBI. Proceedings of the 32nd AGM held on September 26,2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer s Report of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.