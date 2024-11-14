Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Outcome of the Right Issue Committee Meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 06,2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Clarification on Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Outcome of the meeting of the Right Issue Committee of the Board of Directors held on September 26,2024.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

SURAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items stated in enclosed intimation for the Board meeting to be held on August 302024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

SURAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to make the first and final call and the notice of First and Final call of Rs.32.50/- per Rights Equity share comprising Rs.5/- towards face value and balance Rs.27.50/- towards share premium (First & Final Call) in respect of 2997375 Rights Equity Shares allotted on the Right basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 24,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SURAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13,2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Board has approved the following terms and conditions: a) Rights Issue Shares: 29,97,375 (Twenty-Nine Lakh Ninety-Seven Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy Five) Partly Paid-up Equity Shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each; b) Rights Issue Price: Rs. 65/- (Rupees Sixty-Five Only) per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 55/- each) payable on as below; c) Rights Issue Size: ? 19,48,29,375/- (Rupees Nineteen Crores Forty-Eight Lakhs Twenty Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy Five Only); d) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 7 (Seven) Rights Equity Share for every 30 (Thirty) Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders as on the Record Date. e) Record date: for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the Rights Issue as Wednesday, July 10, 2024 (Record Date). Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Suraj Industries Limited (the Company) held today i.e. July 04, 2024 and Intimation of Record date in compliance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 31 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 31,2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

SURAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on May 28,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024