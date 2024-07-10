7:30 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SURAJ INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SURAJ INDUSTRIES LIMITED. (526211) RECORD DATE 10.07.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 07 (Seven) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.55/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 30 (Thirty) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/07/2024 DR-670/2024-2025 *Note: As perTerms of Payment- Issue Price of Rs.65/- per Equity Share is Payable as Rs.32.50 On Application and Rs. 32.50 on one or more subsequent Calls. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.07.2024)