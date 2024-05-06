|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 01, 2024. Intimation for the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024) Intimation of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the EGM held on May 30,2024. Intimation about Scrutinizer Report of the EGM held on May 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.