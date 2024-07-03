Suraj Industries Ltd Summary

Suraj Industries Limited was incorporated on July 9, 1992. Company is into the business of trading edible oils and other products, which consist Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rice etc and processing and bottling of Liquor.During the year 2002-03, the Company incurred heavy losses due to adverse market conditions resulting from continuing import of oil and dumping of vanaspati and refined oils in the State of Himachal Pradesh from adjoining states. Since the losses were continuing unabated, the manufacturing activities at the unit were suspended since January, 2003. Due to fresh losses and bleak future prospects, the Company had applied to the State Government for permission to close the Unit. However, the State Government did not grant the permission in response to which the company had filed a review application. In the meantime, the State Government is also exploring the possibilities of reviving the Unit.During the year 2003-04, the manufacturing activities at the Unit were suspended due to continuous losses. But the operations were resumed w.e.f. 18.03.2004 and manufacturing activities started from April, 2004. Due to adverse market conditions in respect of Edible Oil industry in the State of Himachal Pradesh and resultant losses, manufacturing activities at Companys unit at Sansarpur Terrace were stopped in February, 2003. The Company again started the operations at this unit and once again suffered heavy losses and consequently the operations were again stopped in December, 2004. Due to adverse market conditions and bleak prospects, the Company exited from the, edible oils business. It thereafter had ventured into marketing and distribution of liquor in 2008-09. But the same was discontinued due to bleak prospects.During the year 2018-19, the company scaled up its business in trading of Empty glass bottles and other products.During the year 2020-21, the company scaled up its trading operations by venturing into trading of edible oils in addition to Empty glass bottles and other products. Further, in June 2021, the Company acquired a bottling unit situated on the premises of Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Ltd (RSGSM) at Ajmer, Rajasthan for bottling and packaging of alcoholic beverages for RSGSM in terms of the agreement executed with RSGSM. The Company is now Manufacturing Rajasthan Made Liquor for Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Limited (RSGSM). The Company acquired a controlling stake in Carya Chemicals & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd, which has a LOI for setting up a Distillery and Bottling Plant for manufacture of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Country Liquor in Rajasthan. also acquired 20% stake in Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd which has set up a Bottling Plant for the manufacture of Indian Made Foreign Liquor at Sandila, Dist. Hardoi (UP) in 2024.On May 24, 2024, the Company has commenced commercial production in new fully automatic Liquor Bottling line installed at the premises of M/s Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Ltd. (RSGSM) at Near Railway Station , Mandore, Jodhpur, Rajasthan for manufacturing of Country Liquor for Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Limited (RSGSM) having a capacity of the Bottling line as 2200 cases per day (one case contains 48 bottles of 180 ml).