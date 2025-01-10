Suraj Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.4
11.4
11.4
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
118.98
91.74
66.89
43.43
Net Worth
130.38
103.14
78.29
54.83
Minority Interest
Debt
41.17
53.72
61.39
65.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.6
4.28
3.43
0
Total Liabilities
176.15
161.14
143.11
120.39
Fixed Assets
76.27
83.81
73.64
75.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
2.54
0.85
Networking Capital
85.08
75.68
65.9
40.27
Inventories
47.87
34.25
50.74
32.85
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.95
12.03
6.34
7.45
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
39.05
40.23
13.22
9.1
Sundry Creditors
-3.94
-3.26
-2.17
-4.03
Creditor Days
6.75
Other Current Liabilities
-5.85
-7.57
-2.23
-5.1
Cash
14.74
1.64
1.02
4.11
Total Assets
176.15
161.13
143.1
120.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.