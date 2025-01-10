iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Products Ltd Balance Sheet

457
(-0.64%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.4

11.4

11.4

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

118.98

91.74

66.89

43.43

Net Worth

130.38

103.14

78.29

54.83

Minority Interest

Debt

41.17

53.72

61.39

65.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.6

4.28

3.43

0

Total Liabilities

176.15

161.14

143.11

120.39

Fixed Assets

76.27

83.81

73.64

75.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0

2.54

0.85

Networking Capital

85.08

75.68

65.9

40.27

Inventories

47.87

34.25

50.74

32.85

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.95

12.03

6.34

7.45

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

39.05

40.23

13.22

9.1

Sundry Creditors

-3.94

-3.26

-2.17

-4.03

Creditor Days

6.75

Other Current Liabilities

-5.85

-7.57

-2.23

-5.1

Cash

14.74

1.64

1.02

4.11

Total Assets

176.15

161.13

143.1

120.38

