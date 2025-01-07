iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

485.9
(2.61%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,17,69,881.29

117.99

69.81

59.77

yoy growth (%)

1,84,50,130.33

69.01

16.78

7.44

Raw materials

-1,43,73,703.35

-78.19

-47.14

-44.99

As % of sales

66.02

66.26

67.53

75.26

Employee costs

-9,58,431.22

-5.72

-2.65

-2.03

As % of sales

4.4

4.85

3.79

3.4

Other costs

-33,58,006.66

-17.5

-8.49

-7.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.42

14.83

12.17

12.57

Operating profit

30,79,740.06

16.56

11.51

5.23

OPM

14.14

14.04

16.48

8.75

Depreciation

-9,43,490.44

-6.74

-3.61

-1.8

Interest expense

-7,06,421.71

-6.26

-4.69

-2.71

Other income

21,162.84

0.25

0.15

0.18

Profit before tax

14,50,990.75

3.81

3.35

0.89

Taxes

-5,34,249.57

1.58

0.22

0.06

Tax rate

-36.81

41.58

6.7

7.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9,16,741.18

5.4

3.57

0.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9,16,741.18

5.4

3.57

0.95

yoy growth (%)

1,69,62,448.97

50.96

274.18

122.77

NPM

4.21

4.58

5.12

1.6

