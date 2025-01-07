Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,17,69,881.29
117.99
69.81
59.77
yoy growth (%)
1,84,50,130.33
69.01
16.78
7.44
Raw materials
-1,43,73,703.35
-78.19
-47.14
-44.99
As % of sales
66.02
66.26
67.53
75.26
Employee costs
-9,58,431.22
-5.72
-2.65
-2.03
As % of sales
4.4
4.85
3.79
3.4
Other costs
-33,58,006.66
-17.5
-8.49
-7.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.42
14.83
12.17
12.57
Operating profit
30,79,740.06
16.56
11.51
5.23
OPM
14.14
14.04
16.48
8.75
Depreciation
-9,43,490.44
-6.74
-3.61
-1.8
Interest expense
-7,06,421.71
-6.26
-4.69
-2.71
Other income
21,162.84
0.25
0.15
0.18
Profit before tax
14,50,990.75
3.81
3.35
0.89
Taxes
-5,34,249.57
1.58
0.22
0.06
Tax rate
-36.81
41.58
6.7
7.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9,16,741.18
5.4
3.57
0.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9,16,741.18
5.4
3.57
0.95
yoy growth (%)
1,69,62,448.97
50.96
274.18
122.77
NPM
4.21
4.58
5.12
1.6
