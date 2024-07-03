SectorSteel
Open₹491.55
Prev. Close₹491.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.05
Day's High₹504.9
Day's Low₹481.05
52 Week's High₹951
52 Week's Low₹362.75
Book Value₹123.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)564.3
P/E21.21
EPS23.18
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.4
11.4
11.4
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
118.98
91.74
66.89
43.43
Net Worth
130.38
103.14
78.29
54.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,17,69,881.29
117.99
69.81
59.77
yoy growth (%)
1,84,50,130.33
69.01
16.78
7.44
Raw materials
-1,43,73,703.35
-78.19
-47.14
-44.99
As % of sales
66.02
66.26
67.53
75.26
Employee costs
-9,58,431.22
-5.72
-2.65
-2.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14,50,990.75
3.81
3.35
0.89
Depreciation
-9,43,490.44
-6.74
-3.61
-1.8
Tax paid
-5,34,249.57
1.58
0.22
0.06
Working capital
-2.88
8.05
0.18
0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,84,50,130.33
69.01
16.78
7.44
Op profit growth
1,85,86,152.78
43.95
119.88
10.89
EBIT growth
2,13,95,245.94
25.27
123.04
29.02
Net profit growth
1,69,62,448.97
50.96
274.18
122.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chandra Kant Bhartia
Managing Director
Y K Dalmia
Non Executive Director
S Dalmia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Singhania
Executive Director
Gagan Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dr. Bhagiratha Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A N Khatua
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suraj Products Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1991, Suraj Products Ltd (Formerly known Champion Cement Industries Ltd) is engaged in production of Sponge Iron by direct reduction of Iron Ore, Pig Iron, Ingots/Billet, TMT Bars & Generation of Power. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in production of cement. The unit started its operations with a mini Cement plant. Later in year 2002, the Company diversified its business and focused on Sponge/Iron & Coke process and the production of Cement stopped. and resulting to this, the name of the Company got changed during July 2004 from Champion Cement Industries Ltd to Suraj Products Ltd. Subsequently, it set up a Pig iron plant with an installed capacity of 24,000 TPA. At present, the installed capacity is 36,000 TPA. The 2nd 50TPD kiln was commissioned on 7th April, 2004. Electrostatic Precipitator was installed for pollution control and made functional. In house iron ore crushing facility of 25 TPH was also commissioned during the year 2004. 3rd Kiln of 50 TPD commissioned on 21st September, 2004. Later on, in 2018, the Company started manufacturing of MS Ingot by using sponge iron & pig iron with captive power from 3 MW CPP.
The Suraj Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹495 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Products Ltd is ₹564.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Products Ltd is 21.21 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Products Ltd is ₹362.75 and ₹951 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suraj Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 100.42%, 3 Years at 69.49%, 1 Year at 15.48%, 6 Month at -28.24%, 3 Month at -14.36% and 1 Month at -0.36%.
