Suraj Products Ltd Share Price

495
(0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:22:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open491.55
  • Day's High504.9
  • 52 Wk High951
  • Prev. Close491.55
  • Day's Low481.05
  • 52 Wk Low 362.75
  • Turnover (lac)4.05
  • P/E21.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value123.94
  • EPS23.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)564.3
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Suraj Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

491.55

Prev. Close

491.55

Turnover(Lac.)

4.05

Day's High

504.9

Day's Low

481.05

52 Week's High

951

52 Week's Low

362.75

Book Value

123.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

564.3

P/E

21.21

EPS

23.18

Divi. Yield

0.41

Suraj Products Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Suraj Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suraj Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suraj Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.4

11.4

11.4

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

118.98

91.74

66.89

43.43

Net Worth

130.38

103.14

78.29

54.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,17,69,881.29

117.99

69.81

59.77

yoy growth (%)

1,84,50,130.33

69.01

16.78

7.44

Raw materials

-1,43,73,703.35

-78.19

-47.14

-44.99

As % of sales

66.02

66.26

67.53

75.26

Employee costs

-9,58,431.22

-5.72

-2.65

-2.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14,50,990.75

3.81

3.35

0.89

Depreciation

-9,43,490.44

-6.74

-3.61

-1.8

Tax paid

-5,34,249.57

1.58

0.22

0.06

Working capital

-2.88

8.05

0.18

0.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,84,50,130.33

69.01

16.78

7.44

Op profit growth

1,85,86,152.78

43.95

119.88

10.89

EBIT growth

2,13,95,245.94

25.27

123.04

29.02

Net profit growth

1,69,62,448.97

50.96

274.18

122.77

Suraj Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suraj Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chandra Kant Bhartia

Managing Director

Y K Dalmia

Non Executive Director

S Dalmia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Singhania

Executive Director

Gagan Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dr. Bhagiratha Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A N Khatua

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suraj Products Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1991, Suraj Products Ltd (Formerly known Champion Cement Industries Ltd) is engaged in production of Sponge Iron by direct reduction of Iron Ore, Pig Iron, Ingots/Billet, TMT Bars & Generation of Power. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in production of cement. The unit started its operations with a mini Cement plant. Later in year 2002, the Company diversified its business and focused on Sponge/Iron & Coke process and the production of Cement stopped. and resulting to this, the name of the Company got changed during July 2004 from Champion Cement Industries Ltd to Suraj Products Ltd. Subsequently, it set up a Pig iron plant with an installed capacity of 24,000 TPA. At present, the installed capacity is 36,000 TPA. The 2nd 50TPD kiln was commissioned on 7th April, 2004. Electrostatic Precipitator was installed for pollution control and made functional. In house iron ore crushing facility of 25 TPH was also commissioned during the year 2004. 3rd Kiln of 50 TPD commissioned on 21st September, 2004. Later on, in 2018, the Company started manufacturing of MS Ingot by using sponge iron & pig iron with captive power from 3 MW CPP.
Company FAQs

What is the Suraj Products Ltd share price today?

The Suraj Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹495 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Products Ltd is ₹564.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suraj Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Products Ltd is 21.21 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suraj Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Products Ltd is ₹362.75 and ₹951 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suraj Products Ltd?

Suraj Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 100.42%, 3 Years at 69.49%, 1 Year at 15.48%, 6 Month at -28.24%, 3 Month at -14.36% and 1 Month at -0.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suraj Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suraj Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.70 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.28 %

