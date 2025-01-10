Statement pursuant to Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and forming part of the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

The Company has taken various steps for conservation of energy and has installed energy efficient equipments and thereby able to optimize the energy consumption.

ELECTRICITY For the Year For the Year 2023-2024 2022-2023 (a) Purchased Units KWH 1,52,25,387 1,47,27,016 Amount 1,03,276,189 10,50,15,315 Cost per Unit 6.78 7.13 (b) Through Diesel Generator KWH 46,847 73,698 Unit per Ltr. of Diesel 3.44 3.29 Cost per Unit 27.75 29.15

The Company has generated 59,978 MW power (Net) from CPP which was captively consumed during the year as compared to PY figure of 28,252 MW power (Net).

During the year 27,014 MW Power (PY 19,265) was generated from steam generated through WHRB and 32,964 MW Power (P.Y. 8,987) from steam generated through AFBC.

POWER CONSUMPTION:

Consumption of electricity per ton of production cannot be determined product wise as Company is having common processing facility for interdependent products.

2. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The Company continues to use technology & process know how developed in house.

3. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

4. FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO: Current Year () Previous Year () Purchase of Spare parts 23,00,819 - Advance for Capital Goods - 98,10,492

