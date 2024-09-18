|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs.2.00 (i.e.20 %) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31. 2024. Update regarding books closure for the purpose of AGM & Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Book Closure Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 18.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.