Suraj Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

472
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraj Products Ltd

Suraj Products FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14,50,990.75

3.81

3.35

0.89

Depreciation

-9,43,490.44

-6.74

-3.61

-1.8

Tax paid

-5,34,249.57

1.58

0.22

0.06

Working capital

-2.88

8.05

0.18

0.57

Other operating items

Operating

-26,752.14

6.71

0.14

-0.28

Capital expenditure

2.24

49.14

7.82

20.99

Free cash flow

-26,749.9

55.85

7.96

20.7

Equity raised

-9,16,663.62

51.15

37.7

36.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

39.17

69.68

33.91

35.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9,43,374.35

176.68

79.57

91.83

