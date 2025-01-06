Suraj Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14,50,990.75
3.81
3.35
0.89
Depreciation
-9,43,490.44
-6.74
-3.61
-1.8
Tax paid
-5,34,249.57
1.58
0.22
0.06
Working capital
-2.88
8.05
0.18
0.57
Other operating items
Operating
-26,752.14
6.71
0.14
-0.28
Capital expenditure
2.24
49.14
7.82
20.99
Free cash flow
-26,749.9
55.85
7.96
20.7
Equity raised
-9,16,663.62
51.15
37.7
36.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
39.17
69.68
33.91
35.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9,43,374.35
176.68
79.57
91.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.