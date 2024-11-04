iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suraj Products Ltd Board Meeting

455.95
(0.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Suraj Products CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider adopt & approve the Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider adopt & approve the Directors Report & Report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider adopt & approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To appoint a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting process for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 7. To fix e-voting date and cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting for Annual General Meeting. 8. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Submission of Newspaper publication. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Intimation/Clarification under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (The Listing Regulations) Intimation/Clarification under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024)

Suraj Products: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraj Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.