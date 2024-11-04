|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider adopt & approve the Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider adopt & approve the Directors Report & Report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider adopt & approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To appoint a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting process for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 7. To fix e-voting date and cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting for Annual General Meeting. 8. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Submission of Newspaper publication. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Intimation/Clarification under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (The Listing Regulations) Intimation/Clarification under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.