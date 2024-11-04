Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider adopt & approve the Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider adopt & approve the Directors Report & Report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider adopt & approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To appoint a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting process for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 7. To fix e-voting date and cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting for Annual General Meeting. 8. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

SURAJ PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Submission of Newspaper publication. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024