Suraj Products Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1991, Suraj Products Ltd (Formerly known Champion Cement Industries Ltd) is engaged in production of Sponge Iron by direct reduction of Iron Ore, Pig Iron, Ingots/Billet, TMT Bars & Generation of Power. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in production of cement. The unit started its operations with a mini Cement plant. Later in year 2002, the Company diversified its business and focused on Sponge/Iron & Coke process and the production of Cement stopped. and resulting to this, the name of the Company got changed during July 2004 from Champion Cement Industries Ltd to Suraj Products Ltd. Subsequently, it set up a Pig iron plant with an installed capacity of 24,000 TPA. At present, the installed capacity is 36,000 TPA. The 2nd 50TPD kiln was commissioned on 7th April, 2004. Electrostatic Precipitator was installed for pollution control and made functional. In house iron ore crushing facility of 25 TPH was also commissioned during the year 2004. 3rd Kiln of 50 TPD commissioned on 21st September, 2004. Later on, in 2018, the Company started manufacturing of MS Ingot by using sponge iron & pig iron with captive power from 3 MW CPP.